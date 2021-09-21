Vipers SC Qualifies for Uganda Cup Finals

In short
Vipers’ head coach, Roberto Oliveira says that although he is new at the club, the boys have managed to implement all his instructions, which earned them today’s win. He says that he has since introduced a new philosophy of playing football at the Vipers club, with an aim of boosting the spirit of competition against their opponents.
Vipers SC Qualifies for Uganda Cup Finals21 Sep 2021, 23:30 Comments 87 Views Buikwe, Uganda Sport Report
