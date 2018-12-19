Vipers wins Away Match Against BUL FC in Njeru

BULFC looses to Vipers FC at FUFA technical center in Buikwe district. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

Dan Sserunkuma, Tito Okello and Dan Sseninde scored the three goals for viper FC whereas BUL FCs lone goal was netted by Villa Oromchan. Vipers now has 24 points just 3 points below table leaders KCCA FC.