Viral Hemorrhagic Fevers on the Rise-Health Ministry

27 May 2019, 15:27 Comments 181 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Report
Cattle grazing in Sanga, Kiruhura district. According to Health Officials the failure of farmers to vaccinate their animals is leading to a rise in VHFs in the country Davidson Ndyabahika

In short
Dr. Musa Sekamatte, a senior medical epidemiologist at the zoonotic disease coordination office at the Health Ministry, says 70 percent of the diseases that are reported in humans in the country result from lack of vaccination.

 

