Basaija Idd
10:23

Virtual Campaigns Knock Young Aspirants Out of Competition

3 Aug 2020, 10:15 Comments 182 Views Bundibugyo, Uganda Politics Updates
Political agents have also found space on doors around busy own centres to popularise thier candidates posts

Political agents have also found space on doors around busy own centres to popularise thier candidates posts

In short
Harriet Musumba, who is eyeing the Bundibugyo Woman MP seat, says she is finding difficulty to access media platforms due to the high costs involved.

 

Tagged with: political position youth in politics
Mentioned: youth in politics

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.