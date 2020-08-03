In short
Harriet Musumba, who is eyeing the Bundibugyo Woman MP seat, says she is finding difficulty to access media platforms due to the high costs involved.
Virtual Campaigns Knock Young Aspirants Out of Competition
3 Aug 2020
Political agents have also found space on doors around busy own centres to popularise thier candidates posts
