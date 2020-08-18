Flavia Nassaka
Vision Group to Compulsory Test Staff for COVID-19

18 Aug 2020, 19:11 Comments 175 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates

Robert Kabushenga, the Vision Group Chief Executive Officer said on Monday that management was tracking all possible contacts of the positive case at the office and promised that they will collaborate with medical workers to facilitate further tests.

 

