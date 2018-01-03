In short
The Makerere Visitation Committee has in its report recommended that the Inspector General of Government IGG should investigate 230 bank accounts run by the university and establish the details of how they were opened up and the individuals operating them.
Visitation Committee Wants Makerere's 230 Bank Accounts Probed3 Jan 2018, 16:34 Comments 111 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
In short
Tagged with: the 2016 visitation committee report
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.