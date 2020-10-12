Joan Akello
Visitors Who Overstayed Before Lockdown Must Get Gov't Clearance to Travel

Yellow Fever Certificates are Mandatory for Travelers in Several Countries URN Editorial

Yellow Fever Certificates are Mandatory for Travelers in Several Countries

In short
At the time border closures were announced, the Directorate of immigration halted the issuance of other travel documents such as Certificate of Identity, Temporary movement permits, Conventional Travel Documents and Certification of travel documents and Passes. It also suspended the issuance and Personalization of Visas, Work permits, Citizenship, Resident permits and Passes.

 

