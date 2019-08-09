Visually Impaired Voters Plead for Braille Ballots

In short
Teddy Luwa, the Chairperson Gulu Women Disability Union – GWDU says that the provision of Braille ballot papers in the 2021 general elections will guarantee inclusion of visually impaired persons in the electoral process.
Visually Impaired Voters Plead for Braille Ballots9 Aug 2019, 16:08 Comments 175 Views Human rights Election Health Interview
In short
Tagged with: Braille ballot papers International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UNDHR) fundamental political human rights thematic UN conventions.
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.