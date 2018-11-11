Christopher Kisekka
Vocational Project Gives Hope to Mityana Girls

11 Nov 2018, 17:05 Comments 108 Views Mityana, Uganda Lifestyle Feature
Mityana girls learning hair dressing skills from one of the dreams project safe spaces. Christopher Kisekka

The Determined, Resilient, Empowered, AIDS-free, Mentored and Safe-DREAMS project is a public-private partnership initiative aimed at reducing rates of HIV among adolescent girls and young women.

 

Tagged with: vocation skills safe spaces for youth school drop outs and poor girls
Mentioned: dreams project uganda youth development link-uydl mityana district

