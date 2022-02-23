Voluntary Disarmament Exercise Launched in Kasese

In short
The exercise which kicked off on Tuesday is being conducted by Internal Affairs Ministry and will be jointly conducted by the police and army.
Voluntary Disarmament Exercise Launched in Kasese23 Feb 2022, 09:01 Comments 124 Views Kasese, Uganda Security Updates
Stakeholder that participated in the launch of the disarmament campaign called for collaborative efforts to eliminate illegal firearms from communities
In short
Mentioned: firearms
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.