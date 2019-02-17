In short
Kalisiizo Town Council Youth Chairperson Fred Busuulwa says that Ugandan elections have been commercialized to a level that eliminates the capable leaders in favor of those who can buy their way to the top.
Vote Buying Denying Youths Effective Representation – Leaders
Sarah Babirye Kityo, the Central Uganda youth MP, her constituents say are not fully represented
