Vote Buying Denying Youths Effective Representation – Leaders

17 Feb 2019, 12:27 Comments 140 Views Kyotera, Uganda Local government Politics Report
Sarah Babirye Kityo, the Central Uganda youth MP, her constituents say are not fully represented file photo

Sarah Babirye Kityo, the Central Uganda youth MP, her constituents say are not fully represented

In short
Kalisiizo Town Council Youth Chairperson Fred Busuulwa says that Ugandan elections have been commercialized to a level that eliminates the capable leaders in favor of those who can buy their way to the top.

 

