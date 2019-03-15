Vote Counting Underway in Mak Guild Race

In short
Voting started at around 9 am amidst heavy security. Each polling station was manned by three regular police officers and armed anti-riot police on standby.
Vote Counting Underway in Mak Guild Race15 Mar 2019, 18:38 Comments 213 Views Politics Education Election Updates
In short
Tagged with: makerere university
Mentioned: Andrew Julian Taliwaku Collin Ahimbisibwe David Musiri Democratic Change Donald Munanu Electoral Commission Publicist Emmanuel Agaba FDC Identity Card Joshua William Mukisa Julius Kateregga Kato Martin Law School Makerere University Martins Kato Milly Namuddu National Resistance Movement Osbert Alinda Patience Ashaba UYD Uganda Young Democrats Umaru Wageya Williams Mukisa Winter Nsimire Muhangi guild polls at makerere university
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.