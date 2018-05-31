Samuel Amanya
17:37

Vote Counting Underway in Rukungiri By-Election

31 May 2018, 17:36 Comments 244 Views Rukungiri, Uganda Politics Analysis
Vote counting at Kayembe polling station in Kinyasano ward,Western division,Rukungiri Municipality Samuel Amanya

Vote counting at Kayembe polling station in Kinyasano ward,Western division,Rukungiri Municipality Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
The Electoral Commission Spokesperson, Jotham Taremwa described the exercised as successful and smooth. Police earlier arrested ten people in connection to alleged voter bribery and inciting violence.

 

Tagged with: rukungiri by-election vote counting

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.