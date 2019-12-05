In short
For the motion to pass, Oulanyah noted that it will require majority support from 223 MPs out of the 443 legislators with voting rights. He made the decision after establishing that there were less than 223 MPs in the chambers.
Vote on Motion to Approve Cities Suspended Due to Lack of Quorum
5 Dec 2019
