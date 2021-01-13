Vote Rigging Tricks Shown to Polling Agents in Wakiso

In short
In a training for some polling agents for Wakiso district, the chief facilitator Godfrey Mpagi said that the ways through which the voting exercise is rigged include ballot stuffing, and giving out ballot papers to voters not registered at a particular polling station.
Vote Rigging Tricks Shown to Polling Agents in Wakiso13 Jan 2021, 16:39 Comments 112 Views Wakiso, Uganda 2021 Elections Politics Report
Mentioned: Wakiso Returning Officer Tolbert Musinguzi
