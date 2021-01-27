Bribery Mars Kitgum Special Interest Group Polls

In short
Jimmy Komakech an independent candidate vying for the district male representative for persons with disabilities says that he spent close to 2 million shillings to transport delegates to vote.
Bribery Mars Kitgum Special Interest Group Polls27 Jan 2021, 17:30 Comments 148 Views Kitgum, Uganda 2021 Elections Election Northern Updates
Elders participate in the vote of specialinterest persons in Kitgum district on Wednesday Photo By Dan M Komakech
