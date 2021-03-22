Ezekiel Ssekweyama
06:51

Voter Seeks to Overturn Victory of Ssekandi’s Rival Top story

22 Mar 2021, 06:49 Comments 508 Views Masaka, Uganda Elections Analysis Politics 2021 Elections Updates
.Richard Ssebamala DP Candidate for Bukoto Central MP Seat

.Richard Ssebamala DP Candidate for Bukoto Central MP Seat

In short
Bazzanya, who identifies himself as a builder and businessman, contends that Ssebamala was not validly elected. He argues that the MP-elect through his agents with his full knowledge and consent committed several illegalities and electoral offences during campaigns contrary to the laws governing Parliamentary Election.

 

Tagged with: Bukoto Central Constituency Richard Ssebamala
Mentioned: Bukoto Central Constituency The Electoral Commission – EC

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.