Voters Asked to Shun Candidates who Engage in Electoral Violence

In short
Speaking on Thursday at the Electoral Commission offices along Jinja Road in Kampala, Byabakama said those who engage in violence discredit the work that individuals and organizations have done to ensure that Uganda changes leadership through only peaceful means.
Voters Asked to Shun Candidates who Engage in Electoral Violence17 Sep 2020, 15:17 Comments 95 Views Election Politics Report
In short
Tagged with: 2021 Elections
Mentioned: Simon Byabakama Mugenyi
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.