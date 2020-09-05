Basaija Idd
10:53

Voters Chase Minister Kibanzanga from Tallying Centre

5 Sep 2020, 10:49 Comments 258 Views Bundibugyo, Uganda Election Breaking news
The voters accused the minister of trying to influence the polling exercise

The voters accused the minister of trying to influence the polling exercise

In short
The Minister’s convoy drove out of the venue moments later with some of the voters following in hot pursuit. It took the minister’s security detail to shoot in the air to disperse the mammoth crowd.

 

Tagged with: NRM primaries kibanzanga chased away
Mentioned: NRM Primaries

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.