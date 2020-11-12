Ezekiel Ssekweyama
17:11

Voters in Areas Annexed to Masaka City Demand Effective Representation

12 Nov 2020, 17:06 Comments 146 Views Lwengo, Uganda Politics Lifestyle Updates
Residents of Kiteredde parish; one the new areas of Masaka City converging for a political rally on Wednesday

Residents of Kiteredde parish; one the new areas of Masaka City converging for a political rally on Wednesday

In short
Residents in the new areas are now demanding that leaders prioritize social service delivery which will improve their standards of living.

 

Tagged with: Creation of Masaka City Electorates in Masaka City Priorities for 2021 general elections
Mentioned: Masaka City Council

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.