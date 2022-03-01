In short
She made the proposal following a speech the comments by the Mayor of Kabale Municipality, Emmanuel Sentaro Byamugisha on the speech by Bifabusha's widow about her late husband. Sentaro noted that Owembabazi deserved a political office for portraying confidence and boldness in her speech.
Voters Reject Kabale MP's Proposal to Replace Deceased Councilor with Wife1 Mar 2022, 07:20 Comments 169 Views Kabale, Western Region, Uganda Politics Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.