Voters Task MP Mwiru to Improve Service Delivery

In short
During Mwiru’s campaign launch on Friday, the voters say that their area is lagging in terms of quality health care with frequent drug stock-outs and poor infrastructure within the lower health facilities yet there is limited government intervention to improve the situation.
Voters Task MP Mwiru to Improve Service Delivery13 Nov 2020, 17:36 Comments 139 Views Jinja, Uganda Politics Report
Tagged with: area health center health system medical care resident secondary school voter
Mentioned: Paul Mwiru
