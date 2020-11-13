Wambuzi Reacheal
17:39

Voters Task MP Mwiru to Improve Service Delivery

13 Nov 2020, 17:36 Comments 139 Views Jinja, Uganda Politics Report
Jinja south division east legislator, Paul Mwiru (in coat) sorrounded by his supporters.

Jinja south division east legislator, Paul Mwiru (in coat) sorrounded by his supporters.

In short
During Mwiru’s campaign launch on Friday, the voters say that their area is lagging in terms of quality health care with frequent drug stock-outs and poor infrastructure within the lower health facilities yet there is limited government intervention to improve the situation.

 

Tagged with: area health center health system medical care resident secondary school voter
Mentioned: Paul Mwiru

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.