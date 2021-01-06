Voters Will Not Be Allowed to Witness Vote Counting-EC

In short
Simon Byabakama, the Electoral Commission Chairperson said that in the wake of COVID-19, they will allow specific people like agents of candidates, EC officials and security personnel only at the polling stations.
Voters Will Not Be Allowed to Witness Vote Counting-EC6 Jan 2021, 19:27 Comments 220 Views Kampala, Uganda 2021 Elections Politics Updates
In short
Tagged with: 2021 elections COVID-19 Electoral commission Simon Byabakama vote counting voter rights witnessing counting
Mentioned: EC
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.