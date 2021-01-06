Alex Otto
19:27

Voters Will Not Be Allowed to Witness Vote Counting-EC

6 Jan 2021, 19:27 Comments 220 Views Kampala, Uganda 2021 Elections Politics Updates
EC Chair Byabakama and other EC commissioners flagoff the voting materials to districts

EC Chair Byabakama and other EC commissioners flagoff the voting materials to districts

In short
Simon Byabakama, the Electoral Commission Chairperson said that in the wake of COVID-19, they will allow specific people like agents of candidates, EC officials and security personnel only at the polling stations.

 

Tagged with: 2021 elections COVID-19 Electoral commission Simon Byabakama vote counting voter rights witnessing counting
Mentioned: EC

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.