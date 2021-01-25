Voting in Part of Rukungiri Municipality Suspended Over Photo Mismatch

In short
According to Abas Namara, the Rukungiri district returning Officer, the ballot papers were exchanged with those from Fort portal, necessitating the suspension of the exercise for those specific positions until further notice.
Voting in Part of Rukungiri Municipality Suspended Over Photo Mismatch25 Jan 2021, 20:11 Comments 212 Views Rukungiri, Western Region, Uganda Politics 2021 Elections Updates
