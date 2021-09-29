VP Alupo Blames Poor Agriculture Productivity on Low Extension Services

In short
“Given the numerous water bodies, we are endowed with, we are equally well-placed in the fisheries industry and everybody should be happy to note that we are on a fast road of improvement in the animal industry. Our main challenge however, is the fact that our farmers have not been able to exploit this potential which results in low productivity, low quality of products and limited value addition.” VP Jessica Alupo.
VP Alupo Blames Poor Agriculture Productivity on Low Extension Services29 Sep 2021, 17:40 Comments 125 Views Kyankwanzi, Uganda Agriculture Report
Tagged with: agriculture, production, fisheries
Mentioned: ministry of agriculture
