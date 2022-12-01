Kato Joseph
09:27

Alupo, MP Macho Clash Over Gov't Sanitary Pads Promise

1 Dec 2022, 09:12 Comments 68 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Education Updates
VP Jessica Alupo (in yellow top) posing for a picture with participants of children summit in Kampala.

VP Jessica Alupo (in yellow top) posing for a picture with participants of children summit in Kampala.

In short
It all started when the organizers led by Joy for Children executive director, Moses Ntenga, invited MP Macho to give a speech on behalf of the Uganda Parliamentary Committee for Children and later on invite the country's second citizen Alupo to address the participants.

 

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.