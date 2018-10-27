Ezekiel Ssekweyama
19:57

VP Ssekandi Cited in Masaka Labour Export Drive

27 Oct 2018 Masaka, Uganda
Some of the people that attended the labour recruitment exercise in Masaka, VP Ssekandi has been made key campaigning tool. Ezekiel Ssekweyama

In short
Vincent Kityamuweesi Musubire, the Principal Private Secretary to the Vice President says that Ssekandi had approved the recruitment to tame youth unemployment in the area.

 

