VP Ssekandi Summoned Over Ex-Asian Property

In short
The summoned property owners are those controlling properties said to be among those left behind by Asians who were expelled from Uganda by former president Idi Amin in 1972.
VP Ssekandi Summoned Over Ex-Asian Property25 Sep 2020, 06:39 Comments 140 Views Masaka, Uganda Agriculture Local government Updates
In short
Mentioned: Asian properties in Masaka COSASE Cosase to meet property owners in masaka departed asians properties custodian board (dapcb)
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.