VSLA Brings Joy to Kwania Residents

Mary Akao, a member of Obanga-ber Disability VSLA in Aduku town council, says that she has been saving between Shs.2, 000 to Shs.8, 000 weekly. Akao who was able to save. Shillings 700,000 plans to start poultry farming to improve her livelihood.
VSLA Brings Joy to Kwania Residents27 Dec 2022, 08:24 Comments 178 Views Kwania, Uganda Northern Business and finance Lifestyle Updates
Members of Management Committee of Obanga-ber Disability VSLA carrying audit [Photo by Solomon Okabo]
