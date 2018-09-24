In short
Wadri, the former Terego County MP defeated Tiperu with 6,421 votes against her 4,798 votes. But Tiperu alleges that the elections were marred with irregularities ranging from violence, intimidation, multiple registrations, voter bribery and denial of equal opportunity during the campaign period by the Electoral Commission.
Wadri Responds to Petition against His Election Victory
24 Sep 2018
Wadri Kasiano stressing a point during the Press Conference at Arua Municipal Council Hall on Monday
In short
