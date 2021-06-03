In short
The senior Presidential advisor on epidemics Dr.Monica Munesero, has advised parents not to take their children to school before the presidential address on June 06, 2021.
Semi candidates are expected to report for their special term on July 07, 2021, with boarders reporting on Saturday June 05, 2021.
