Hafitha Issa
18:55

Wake Up and Beat Poverty- Museveni Tells Uagndan Youths

12 Aug 2020, 18:52 Comments 190 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Business and finance Report
Museveni speaking at State House

Museveni speaking at State House

In short
He said that the youth are sleeping, while the few who are partially awake, are involved in subsistence production, only focussing on survival.

 

Tagged with: Elsie Attafuah, the UNDP Resident Representative Youth4Business Innovation and Entrepreneurship Facility

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.