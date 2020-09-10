In short
Eng. Lillian Namutebi from Wakiso District Works Department, says they intend to widen the road in the swamp from the current 7 meters to 12 meters to avoid inconvenience when the construction work starts.
Wakiso Authorities Resolve to Widen Nsangi-Buloba Road
10 Sep 2020
