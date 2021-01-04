In short
The electoral commission started issuing voter slips yesterday at parish levels for the voters to pick their voter slips and the exercise will take only 10 days but some aspiring candidates have camped at the issuing centers to collect the voter slips for the people in the areas they want to represent.
Wakiso Candidates 'Help' Pick Voters' Slips; Official Says it's Illegal4 Jan 2021, 20:24 Comments 119 Views Wakiso District, Uganda 2021 Elections Updates
In short
Tagged with: Aspiring candidates Voter slip
Mentioned: wakiso town council
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.