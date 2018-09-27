Christopher Kisekka
Councillor Calls President Museveni Bosco, Disrupts Council Meeting

Bosco Katala is a derogatory name that many Ugandans on social media adopted in reference to President Museveni following the Arua arrests which saw a number of legislators and their supporters detained and later charged with treason.

 

