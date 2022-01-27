Wakiso District Councillors Reject Financial Report

In short
Ali Edris Ssenyonjo, the Chairperson of the District Finance Committee said that all the council resolutions have been disregarded except resolutions of their interest like issuance of letters of administration which are implemented for their own benefit.
Wakiso District Councillors Reject Financial Report27 Jan 2022, 12:37 Comments 128 Views Wakiso, Uganda Local government Report
In short
Tagged with: council, resolutions, financial report,
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.