Wakiso District Councillors Reject Financial Report

27 Jan 2022, 12:37 Comments 128 Views Wakiso, Uganda Local government Report
A section of councilors during the Wakiso Council session in Wakiso District

Ali Edris Ssenyonjo, the Chairperson of the District Finance Committee said that all the council resolutions have been disregarded except resolutions of their interest like issuance of letters of administration which are implemented for their own benefit.

 

