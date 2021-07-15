Mayengo Godfrey
Wakiso District Councilors Return "Little" Monthly Allowance

15 Jul 2021, 08:40 Comments 194 Views Wakiso District, Uganda Local government Updates
some of the councillors parading the money

In short
Speaking at a press conference at Rock gardens in Wakiso on Wednesday, Abasi Kanamwanja, the Ndejje ward councillor, said that they received communication from the technical wing via Watsapp informing them that they had posted Shillings 100,000 on their accounts.

 

