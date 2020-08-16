Wakiso District Dismisses 30 Workers Over Absenteeism, Alcoholism

In short
Wakiso Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Jude Mark Bukenya says that the persons who have been dismissed include primary school teachers and health workers who consistently absented themselves from duty between 2017 and 2019 and remained taut even after they were given a chance to improve. A few others were sanctioned for reporting to duty while drunk.
Wakiso District Dismisses 30 Workers Over Absenteeism, Alcoholism16 Aug 2020, 07:34 Comments 172 Views Wakiso, Uganda Education Report
