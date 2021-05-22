Wakiso District Launches Solar Water Project in Bussi Islands

In short
The Wakiso district water engineer Isaac Galabuzi said that this project is going to serve all the people who are on the main island of Bussi which has 3 parishes of Bwayise,Tebankiza and Bussi with 11 villages.
Wakiso District Launches Solar Water Project in Bussi Islands22 May 2021, 18:50 Comments 91 Views Wakiso, Uganda Local government Updates
In short
