Wakiso District Leaders Query Relief Food Distribution Criteria

One of the families which missed sugar and milk in Katooke village of Nabweru Nansana division

In short
Wakiso district leaders say that whereas the involvement of village chairpersons in the exercise is important, they have little control over the army officers, who are directly taking lead in the exercise. The Resident District Commissioner Rose Kirabira says that it even the district task force which oversees COVID-19 activities in the area, was sidelined in the distribution.

 

Mentioned: Wakiso RDC Rose Kirabira

