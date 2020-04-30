In short
Wakiso district leaders say that whereas the involvement of village chairpersons in the exercise is important, they have little control over the army officers, who are directly taking lead in the exercise. The Resident District Commissioner Rose Kirabira says that it even the district task force which oversees COVID-19 activities in the area, was sidelined in the distribution.
Wakiso District Leaders Query Relief Food Distribution Criteria
30 Apr 2020
Mentioned: Wakiso RDC Rose Kirabira
