Wakiso District Moves to Support Artisanal Miners

In short
Wakiso district is endowed with development minerals which are mined, processed, manufactured and used domestically in construction, manufacturing, and agriculture. The development minerals include sand, clay, quarry stones and kaolin among others. The district has 78 stone aggregate sites, 293 clay sites and 150 sand mining sites.
Wakiso District Moves to Support Artisanal Miners20 Mar 2019, 16:49 Comments 88 Views Wakiso, Uganda Business and finance Local government Report
In short
Mentioned: development cooperation between European Union and countries of the Africa, Caribbean and pacific group of states-ACP-EU ministry of energy and mineral development the united nations development programme - undp wakiso district
