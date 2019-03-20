Christopher Kisekka
Wakiso District Moves to Support Artisanal Miners

Wakiso, Uganda
Artisanal Miners extracting quarry stone in Mende Sub County

Artisanal Miners extracting quarry stone in Mende Sub County

Wakiso district is endowed with development minerals which are mined, processed, manufactured and used domestically in construction, manufacturing, and agriculture. The development minerals include sand, clay, quarry stones and kaolin among others. The district has 78 stone aggregate sites, 293 clay sites and 150 sand mining sites.

 

