Wakiso District Plots to Dismiss Unfriendly Donors, NGOs

Wakiso District Community Development Officer John Kyejjusa notes that the district leadership has resolved to throw out all organizations that do not have updated Memorandum of Understanding, those whose work is not aligned with the district work plans and those that have not submitted quarterly and annual reports to the district.

 

