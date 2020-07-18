Wakiso District Records 176 Cases of Child Abuse During COVID-19 Lockdown

In short
Wakiso District Probation Officer Maria Nakazibwe says that as a result of the lockdown, many parents were unable to provide for their families because they had lost their jobs and their sources of livelihood. As a result, some of the parents and guardians became stressed and paranoid, conditions which drove them into battering the children.
Wakiso District Records 176 Cases of Child Abuse During COVID-19 Lockdown18 Jul 2020, 08:30 Comments 171 Views Human rights Report
In short
Tagged with: Child abuse
Mentioned: Wakiso district probation officer
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.