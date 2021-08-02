Wakiso District Seeks Help to Reclaim Gunda Forest from Encroachers

In short
It is alleged that in April 2017, one Christine Namara Nabimanya took over the forest and established a farm after destroying trees. Wakiso District Chairman Matia Lwanga Bwanika says that Namara came after the cancellation of twelve land titles that had been illegally allocated to various people led by a senior army officer Brig Hudson Mukasa.
Wakiso District Seeks Help to Reclaim Gunda Forest from Encroachers2 Aug 2021
