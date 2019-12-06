Christopher Kisekka
Wakiso District Turns to KCCA for Support to Improve Road Network

6 Dec 2019, 16:33 Comments 123 Views Wakiso, Uganda Local government Misc Updates
An aerial view of a road connecting Kampala Capital City Authority to Wakiso District. As the road works burden in Wakiso harden amid limited funding, they have turned to KCCA for help. (Photo by KCCA) KCCA

An aerial view of a road connecting Kampala Capital City Authority to Wakiso District. As the road works burden in Wakiso harden amid limited funding, they have turned to KCCA for help. (Photo by KCCA)

In short
Wakiso District Engineer Sam Mwesigwa notes that the district has over 536 kilometres of roads, more than half of which are strategic roads, which however remain in a poor state and in dire need of an upgrade. Mwesigwa blames the state of roads on budget shortfalls.

 

