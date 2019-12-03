In short
Eng. Nicholas Lubanga, one of the officials from the Water and Environment Ministry overseeing the project, says the mistakes that lead to loss of the crops could be expected since it was the first time for the farmers to interface with irrigation technology.
Wakiso Farmers Irrigate Crops in Rain Season, Count Loses
Rains destroyed all the high value crops that were planted by Magaze-Muliro Farmers’ Association at Mabwombe mini irrigation scheme
