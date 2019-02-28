Christopher Kisekka
Wakiso NRM Leaders Ring-Fence Positions for Incumbents

28 Feb 2019, 07:43 Comments 178 Views Wakiso, Uganda Politics Report
Lydia Wanyoto (with the microphone) addressing the gathering flanked by WAKISO NRM leaders led by the Party District Boss Hajji Abdul Kiyimba (in suit)



Wakiso District NRM chairperson Hajji Abdul Kiyimba says that although party primaries are essential, there are individuals who have worked for their partys growth and served the public tirelessly to deserve a token of appreciation.

 

Tagged with: sole candidates’. incumbents
Mentioned: national resistance movement nrm wakiso nrm leaders hajji abdul kiyimba wakiso nrm chairperson belated liberation day celebrations Lydia Wanyoto

