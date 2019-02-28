Wakiso NRM Leaders Ring-Fence Positions for Incumbents

Lydia Wanyoto (with the microphone) addressing the gathering flanked by WAKISO NRM leaders led by the Party District Boss Hajji Abdul Kiyimba (in suit) Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

Wakiso District NRM chairperson Hajji Abdul Kiyimba says that although party primaries are essential, there are individuals who have worked for their partys growth and served the public tirelessly to deserve a token of appreciation.