Wakiso Priest Condemns Security Officers' Conduct in Campaigns

In short
Fr. Ronnie Mubiru reminded the Christians that when Mary gave birth to Jesus Christ, she was in the process of complying with the government directive and was on the way to attend the census, so Ugandans should also obey the government guidelines on Civid-19 and also participate in the coming elections.
Wakiso Priest Condemns Security Officers' Conduct in Campaigns25 Dec 2020, 15:12 Comments 110 Views Wakiso District, Uganda Religion Updates
Tagged with: Christimas Jesus Chris
Mentioned: Wakiso District
