Ephraim Kasozi
08:00

Wakiso RDC Demands Accountability Of Covid Funds

29 Nov 2021, 07:58 Comments 165 Views Wakiso District Headquarters, Uganda Health Report
RDC Ms Justine Mbabazi (Left) at the recent taskforce meeting

RDC Ms Justine Mbabazi (Left) at the recent taskforce meeting

In short
The accountability required by the RDC is for the inland travel allowances of 70 Million Shillings, 37 Million Shillings for allowances, 22 Million for vehicle maintenance, and 20 Million Shillings for transporting vaccines to the vaccination centers.

 

Tagged with: Covid, accountability, allowances, funds
Mentioned: Ministry of local government, Wakiso district

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.