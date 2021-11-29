Wakiso RDC Demands Accountability Of Covid Funds

In short
The accountability required by the RDC is for the inland travel allowances of 70 Million Shillings, 37 Million Shillings for allowances, 22 Million for vehicle maintenance, and 20 Million Shillings for transporting vaccines to the vaccination centers.
Wakiso RDC Demands Accountability Of Covid Funds29 Nov 2021, 07:58 Comments 165 Views Wakiso District Headquarters, Uganda Health Report
In short
Tagged with: Covid, accountability, allowances, funds
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.