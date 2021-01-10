Mambule Ali
Wakiso RDC Kirabira Defends Government on Abduction Accusations

10 Jan 2021

In short
Kirabira says that the NRM government cannot abduct its people yet this was one of the atrocities that took President Yoweri Museveni and his colleagues to the fight a bush war which ousted the Obote government in 1986.

 

