Wakiso RDC Kirabira Defends Government on Abduction Accusations

Kirabira says that the NRM government cannot abduct its people yet this was one of the atrocities that took President Yoweri Museveni and his colleagues to the fight a bush war which ousted the Obote government in 1986.
Wakiso RDC Kirabira Defends Government on Abduction Accusations10 Jan 2021, 13:38 Comments 163 Views Wakiso, Uganda Security Human rights Report
